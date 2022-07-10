Mahua Moitra's attack amid Kaali row: ‘Maa O Maa will get them foot on chest’

The political controversy over Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's comment on Goddess Kaali refuses to die down as the BJP and the Trinamool camps are firing salvos at each other. The Trinamool MP on Sunday apparently took a dig at BJP's Amit Malviya (co-in charge of West Bengal BJP) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the goddess in his speech at the centenary celebrations of Swami Atmasthananda.

"Would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about. Didi O Didi got them the boot. Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest," Mahua Moitra tweeted.

At the event, PM Modi invoked the goddess and said Ramakrishna Paramhansa saw the goddess and Swami Vivekananda had felt a spiritual vision about Kaali. "When faith is sacred, then shakti shows us the way herself. Maa Kali's unlimited blessings are always with India. With the spiritual energy, India is moving ahead with the spirit of world's welfare," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about Maa Kaali being the center of devotion, not just for Bengal but whole of India. On the other hand, a TMC MP insults Maa Kaali and Mamata Banerjee instead of acting against her, defends her obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kaali... pic.twitter.com/6O4vYGkasi — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 10, 2022

PM Modi's reference to the goddess assumed significance amid the ongoing row over Mahua Moitra's comment on the goddess for which the BJP has been demanding her suspension from the party. Despite facing several FIRs in and outside West Bengal, Mahua Moitra has stood by her statement that she has every right to imagine Goddess Kaali as a "meat-loving and liquor-accepting" goddess. The Trinamool MP has challenged the BJP to prove her wrong by giving written affidavits on what offerings are made to the goddess in the Shaktipeeths.

‘Blessings of Maa Kaali with India…’: PM Modi’s take on Goddess amid Mahua Moitra’s remarks

The Trinamool Congress condemned Mahua Moitra's statement and said the party does not endorse those comments. "At the same time, however, it is the matter of individual choice how they would pray to their god or goddess," Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said.

After PM Modi's reference to the goddess, Amit Malviya launched a fresh attack on Mahua Moitra and Mamata Banerjee. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about Maa Kaali being the centre of devotion, not just for Bengal but whole of India. On the other hand, a TMC MP insults Maa Kaali and Mamata Banerjee instead of acting against her, defends her obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kaali..."

