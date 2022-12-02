Home / India News / Mahua Moitra's ‘brains like Bengalis’ dig at Paresh Rawal after his apology

Mahua Moitra's ‘brains like Bengalis’ dig at Paresh Rawal after his apology

india news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 03:00 PM IST

Actor Paresh Rawal's apology came after a huge backlash from the Bengali community and some others on social media.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.(File)
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.(File)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra didn't seem too impressed with veteran actor Paresh Rawal's apology on Friday, a day after he linked gas cylinders, Bengalis and fish during a campaign speech in Gujarat. In his apology, Rawal, a BJP leader, said his reference was to illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

The apology came after a huge backlash from the Bengali community and some others on social media.

"Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise," the 67-year-old actor and former BJP MP wrote on Twitter.

Taking a dig at Rawal, TMC's Moitra tweeted, "Actually Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised. The 2nd part of Cook Fish like Bengalis is 'Have Brains like Bengalis'. Most nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy…"

Addressing a BJP rally in Valsad district on Tuesday, Rawal had taken up the issue of gas cylinder prices, an emotive poll issue.

"Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi?

"What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" Rawal had said.

The first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections were held on Thursday and the second phase will take place on December 5. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
mahua moitra paresh rawal bjp gujarat election + 2 more
mahua moitra paresh rawal bjp gujarat election + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out