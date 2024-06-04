Edit Profile
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Mainpuri, Etah, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Unnao seats in Uttar Pradesh: Results LIVE updates

    June 4, 2024 8:45 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha election results for Mainpuri, Etah, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Unnao seats in Uttar Pradesh.
    The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is currently underway.
    Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for the key constituencies of Mainpuri, Etah, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More

    The 2024 general elections have been a critical test for major alliances. Uttar Pradesh is crucial since it sends the highest number of representatives to the Lok Sabha, totaling 80 seats, making it a key factor in deciding the formation of the central government. The main contest is between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, facilitating its second consecutive term in office.

    Stay tuned for continuous updates and in-depth coverage as we bring you the latest developments from these crucial constituencies.

    Lok Sabha ConstituencyWinning/Leading CandidateWinning/Leading Party
    MainpuriResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    EtahResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    BareillyResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    PilibhitJitin PrasadaBJP
    UnnaoResult AwaitedResult Awaited

    Follow all the updates here:
    Lok Sabha election results: Jitin Prasada leads in Pilibhit

    Jitin Prasada from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the early leads in Pilibhit.

    June 4, 2024 8:03 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election results: Counting begins for Mainpuri, Etah, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Unnao seats

    Counting has started for the Lok Sabha election results in Mainpuri, Etah, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and Unnao seats in Uttar Pradesh

    June 4, 2024 7:32 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election results: Mainpuri, Etah, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Unnao results LIVE updates

    Counting to begin shortly.

