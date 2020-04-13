Maintain social distancing during Ramzan, says Naqvi

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:16 IST

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday urged the Muslim community to follow social distancing norms and strictly adhere to lockdown guidelines, enforced since March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, during the holy month of Ramzan, starting later in April.

In a statement, Naqvi said prayers and rituals during Ramzan such as breaking the fast should be done indoors instead of congregating in mosques and other public places.

Naqvi told HT that he would reach out to the state Waqf board members, custodians of various mosques and ulemas to drive home the message of adhering to the lockdown guidelines and would urge them to impress upon their community members the necessity of breaking the chain of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Naqvi said that on behalf of the Central Waqf Council, of which he is the chairperson, messages, urging the community members to desist from congregating, have been issued.

There are 700,000 registered mosques, imambaras, and dargahs that come under the jurisdiction of the Central Waqf Council.

Religious activities and festivities in temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras and other places of worship have been cancelled, as restrictions have been imposed on public gatherings due to the ongoing lockdown that was set to end on April 14.

Even though the government has not yet made public its decision on extending lockdown, there are suggestions that the government should continue with the curbs.