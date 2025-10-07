Maithili Thakur to contest Bihar election? What she said after meeting BJP leaders

Popular folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur has responded to growing speculation that she may contest in the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Speaking to reporters, Maithili Thakur neither confirmed nor denied the possibility but hinted at her emotional connection with her home constituency. Popular folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur with Bharatiya Janata Party election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union minister Nityanand Rai. (@TawdeVinod/X)

Maithili Thakur recently met Bharatiya Janata Party election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union minister Nityanand Rai. Photos from the meeting went viral on social media, fueling speculation that she may contest the upcoming Bihar assembly election on a BJP ticket from a seat in Darbhanga.

Vinod Tawde shared the photos on his X handle on Sunday. In a post, Tawde said, whose family had left Bihar in 1995 during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, wishes to return after witnessing the state's progress.

“I too have been seeing these things on TV. I recently visited Bihar and had the opportunity to meet Nityanand Rai, as well as Vinod Tawde. We had a discussion about Bihar's future. No official announcement has been made at this time. But let's see what happens. I would like to stand from my village constituency because I have an attachment to it,” she said on Monday.

Thakur’s remarks have sparked interest in political circles, especially amid speculation that several cultural figures may enter electoral politics ahead of the polls.

When asked about her political preference or whom she would support in the elections, the singer chose to remain tight-lipped. “I don't want to comment on this right now... I am standing strong to contribute whatever possible towards the country's development,” she added.

Watch the video here:

While there has been no formal confirmation of her political plans, Thakur’s statement has fueled discussions about her potential role in Bihar’s political landscape.

Who is Maithili Thakur?

Maithili Thakur, a native of Benipatti in Madhubani district, Bihar, was named the ‘State Icon’ of Bihar by the Election Commission. A trained vocalist in Indian classical and folk music, she was honoured with the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2021 for promoting Bihar’s folk traditions.

Along with her two brothers, she learned Hindustani classical and folk music, as well as harmonium and tabla, under the guidance of her father and grandfather.

Bihar election dates

The race for one of the most prestigious political battles of the year has begun after the Election Commission on Monday announced the dates for the assembly elections in Bihar. The 243 assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.