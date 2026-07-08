PM Modi shares stunning aerial view of Prambanan Temple during Indonesia visit: ‘Majestic!’

En route from Yogyakarta to the nearly 1,000-year-old Prambanan Temple complex, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a spectacular aerial view from his helicopter, describing the monument as majestic as he approached the UNESCO World Heritage Site alongside Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (@IndianEmbJkt)

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Prime Minister Modi took to X to share a spectacular aerial view from his helicopter, writing, "The majestic Prambanan Temple!" as they approached the ancient monument.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2074714272790405282?s=20

The aerial journey precedes the formal launch of an India-backed conservation and restoration initiative at the sprawling site, marking a significant milestone in New Delhi's cultural diplomacy under its Act East policy.

The foundation for this heritage partnership was solidified on Tuesday, following extensive bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo. The two leaders exchanged a Letter of Intent for the preservation project while reaffirming their commitment to deepening the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to foster a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

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{{^usCountry}} Situated on the island of Java, the Prambanan Temple Complex stands as the largest hindu temple site in Indonesia and the second largest across Southeast Asia, behind Cambodia's Angkor Wat. Spanning nearly 40 hectares, the ancient compound originally comprised around 240 temples, remaining today as one of Indonesia's most prominent cultural landmarks and a testament to deep-rooted subcontinental links. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Situated on the island of Java, the Prambanan Temple Complex stands as the largest hindu temple site in Indonesia and the second largest across Southeast Asia, behind Cambodia's Angkor Wat. Spanning nearly 40 hectares, the ancient compound originally comprised around 240 temples, remaining today as one of Indonesia's most prominent cultural landmarks and a testament to deep-rooted subcontinental links. {{/usCountry}}

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The architectural wonder was constructed during the 9th century CE under the aegis of the Hindu Mataram Kingdom. Historical records suggest the monumental undertaking was initiated by king Rakai Pikatan and finalised by his successor, Lokapala, to signal the empire's devotion to Shaivite Hinduism, seemingly in architectural counterpoint to the Buddhist Borobudur Temple built nearby by the rival Sailendra dynasty.

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At the epicentre of the complex stand three towering structures dedicated to the Hindu Trimurti: Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma. Constructed from volcanic stone, the central Shiva Temple dominates the landscape at an approximate height of 47 metres, exhibiting classical hindu architectural design through its soaring spires, symmetrical layouts, and ornate gateways.

The exterior walls showcase exceptionally detailed reliefs depicting narrative sequences from the Ramayana and other major hindu epics. These carvings mirror the extensive religious and cultural exchange that flowed across Southeast Asia centuries ago via maritime trade channels, scholarly networks, and ancient commercial routes.

The complex was eventually abandoned in the 10th century, a shift historians attribute to political realignments in Java and catastrophic volcanic eruptions from nearby Mount Merapi. Over subsequent generations, intense seismic activity reduced a significant portion of the structures to ruins. Preliminary salvage work began under Dutch colonial oversight in the 19th century, followed by systematic archaeological reconstruction between 1913 and 1953, which restored the principal shrines.

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Acknowledging its profound historical legacy, UNESCO inscribed Prambanan as a World Heritage Site in 1991. The site now stands as one of Indonesia's premier cultural destinations, offering an evocative window into the archipelago's diverse religious history.

The fresh preservation pact highlights the enduring civilisational ties between New Delhi and Jakarta. By deploying specialised expertise to safeguard one of Asia's most crucial hindu monuments, the joint initiative breathes new life into centuries-old historical connections while expanding modern strategic, economic, and people-to-people cooperation between the two nations.