Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has proposed to set up an Odisha Bhawan in Ayodhya as a large number of people visit the place seeking Lord Ram Lala’s blessings. Majhi on 3-day visit to UP, proposes 'Odisha Bhawan' in Ayodhya

During his three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, he took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj and had darshan of Lord Ram Lala at Ayodhya on Sunday.

“A number of people from Odisha visit Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Ram Lalla. I think an Odisha Bhawan should be built in Ayodhya for the Odia people. I will take up the matter with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and request him for land in Ayodhya,” Majhi said in a post on X.

Accompanied by his wife, an Odisha minister and an MLA, Majhi also visited Dhamek Stupa at Sarnath on Monday.

“It is an honour to visit Sarnath, a place where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon, a message of peace, wisdom, and enlightenment. I am deeply moved by the efforts made to preserve and showcase this heritage, signifying our timeless values of compassion and knowledge, to visitors from around the world. My heartfelt gratitude to the people who have been instrumental in maintaining this historic site,” Majhi said in another post.

The chief minister also visited the Kashi-Viswanath Temple in Varanasi and offered prayer.

He also attended the closing ceremony of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Kashi.

“The Kashi Tamil Sangamam is not just an event — it is a bridge between the North and South, a celebration of shared traditions and cultural harmony. It reminds us that while our languages, customs, and practices may differ, our core values of love, respect, and spirituality remain the same. This cultural integration is what makes India a truly unique and vibrant nation,” Majhi was quoted as saying in a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.