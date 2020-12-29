e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / India News / Major terror strike averted with timely detection of IED along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Major terror strike averted with timely detection of IED along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

He said an army patrolling party noticed the IED around 4 pm and immediately cordoned off the area and successfully defused the device.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2019 21:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
IED was found planted in Keri sector and was later defused by the experts.
IED was found planted in Keri sector and was later defused by the experts. (AP Photo)
         

A major terror strike was averted on Sunday with timely detection of a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

He said the IED was found planted in Keri sector and was later defused by the experts, the spokesman said.

He said an army patrolling party noticed the IED around 4 pm and immediately cordoned off the area and successfully defused the device.

Further details are awaited, the spokesman said.

tags
top news
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Oppn as Hemant Soren takes charge as Jharkhand CM
‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Oppn as Hemant Soren takes charge as Jharkhand CM
Prashant Kishor demands four times more seats than ally BJP for Bihar polls
Prashant Kishor demands four times more seats than ally BJP for Bihar polls
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
Airtel’s minimum monthly recharge plan gets more expensive
Airtel’s minimum monthly recharge plan gets more expensive
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
UP Deputy CM defends cop over ‘go to Pakistan’ comment during CAA protest
UP Deputy CM defends cop over ‘go to Pakistan’ comment during CAA protest
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news