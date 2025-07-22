Search
'Majority people' want to be multilingual, should be given fair chance: Pawan Kalyan

PTI
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 06:53 pm IST

The actor-politician claimed that "political leaders should widen their minds and broaden their horizon".

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said that the "majority of the people" are thinking that they want to be multilingual and should be given a fair chance.

Stating that English has become his language of thought, the Janasena founder expressed sadness that he could not find the same in Hindi or Kannada or Marathi.(@APDeputyCMO)

"Majority of the people think they want to be multilinguistic (multilingual). Let us give them a fair chance and a fair opportunity," Kalyan told PTI Videos.

Stating that English has become his language of thought, the Janasena founder expressed sadness that he could not find the same in Hindi or Kannada or Marathi.

"My mother tongue is not Hindi. My mother tongue is not English. Sometimes I feel sad that my thinking language has become English or Telugu. Telugu is a natural way to think, but I could adopt English as a thinking language," he said.

Backing his linguistic campaign, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "There is nothing wrong in a world where we are interacting with multiculturalism as multilingual skills are needed".

Further, he highlighted that political leaders should think of the 'oncoming generations' (future generations) and make some space for them, hinting at multilingualism.

