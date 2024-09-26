Make in India gave poor wings to dream big: PM at 10-yr mark

New Delhi PM Modi indicated continued policy focus to encourage local manufacturing, an effort that has already seen India emerging as world’s second-largest mobile manufacturer and fourth largest producer of renewable energy in the past decade. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated his government’s commitment to encourage domestic manufacturing through “all possible ways” on the 10th anniversary of the Make in India campaign, the imprint of which, he added, is visible across sectors, including “areas where we never dreamt of making an impact”.

In a post on LinkedIn, the PM indicated continued policy focus to encourage local manufacturing, an effort that has already seen India emerging as world’s second-largest mobile manufacturer and fourth largest producer of renewable energy in the past decade.

“Make in India initiative is also special because it has given the poor the wings to dream big and aspire- it has given them the confidence that they can be wealth creators. Equally notable is the impact on the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector,” he added in the post titled “Make in India initiative turns 10 today!”

While delivering his first Independence Day speech in 2014 from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi invited companies to “Come, make in India” . Subsequently, on September 25 that year he launched the Make in India global initiative along with its logo and website.

“Reflecting on this past decade, I cannot but be filled with a sense of pride in how far the strength and skills of 140 crore Indians have got us. The imprint of ‘Make in India’ has become visible across sectors, including areas where we never even dreamt of making an impact,” Modi said in his post.

Citing some of the success stories over the past decade, he added: “Mobile manufacturing…we know how important mobile phones have now become, but what is startling is that in 2014, we had only two mobile manufacturing units in the entire country. Today, that number has risen to over 200. Our mobile exports have skyrocketed from a mere ₹1,556 crore to an astounding ₹1.2 lakh crore – a mind-boggling 7500% increase! Today, 99% of mobile phones used in India are Made in India. We’ve become the second-largest mobile manufacturer globally.”

This is also true of steel, the PM said.

“Look at our steel industry – we have become a net exporter of finished steel, with production increasing by over 50% since 2014. Our semiconductor manufacturing sector has attracted investments worth over ₹1.5 lakh crore, with five plants approved that will have a combined capacity of more than 7 crore chips per day! In renewable energy, we are the 4th largest producer globally, with capacity increasing by 400% in just a decade. Our electric vehicle industry, practically non-existent in 2014, is now worth $3 billion.”

Modi said the country’s defence exports which were about ₹1,000 crore in 2014, have now crossed ₹21,000 crore with Indian products are reaching over 85 nations. The focus on local manufacturing has also made India’s toys industry vibrant with 239% jump in exports and imports halved over the years, he said.

He recollected several icons of today’s India such as Vande Bharat trains, BrahMos missiles, and the mobile phones in our hands that “proudly bear the Make in India” label. “From electronics to the space sector, it represents Indian ingenuity and quality,” he said.

“As a government, we are committed to making this spirit even stronger. Our decade long track record speaks for itself. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have been game changers, enabling investments of thousands of crores and generating lakhs of jobs. We have also made significant strides in ease of doing business,” he said.

The PLI scheme introduced in 2020 has resulted in ₹1.32 lakh crore ($16 billion) in investments and a significant boost in manufacturing output of ₹10.90 lakh crore ($130 billion) as of June 2024. Over 8.5 lakh jobs have been created directly and indirectly due to the initiative, according to data from the commerce and industry ministry . .

There is a lot going in India’s favour today and we are the perfect blend of democracy, demography and demand, the Prime Minister said. “We have what it takes to be a key player in the global supply chain, seen as a reliable partner for business. We also have the most phenomenal Yuva Shakti (youth power), whose success in the start-up world is for everyone to see,” Modi added.

“Thus, the momentum is clearly in India’s favour. Despite facing unprecedented challenges like the global pandemic, India has remained firmly on the growth track. Today, we are being seen as drivers of global growth,” he said. He called upon Indian youth to take Make in India to new heights. “We all must strive for excellence. Delivery quality should be our commitment. Zero defect should be our mantra. Together, we can continue to build an India that not only meets its own needs but also serves as a manufacturing and innovation powerhouse for the world,” he added.