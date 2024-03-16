Making sense of the poll bond data released by EC
Mar 16, 2024 09:38 AM IST
Here are some of the key findings about the firms and their contributions from relevant information on the MCA database.
Matching the electoral bonds data released on Thursday with the database of the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) enables us to understand more about the donors who contributed to political parties between 2019 and 2023. We were able to match 771 companies out of 1,263 buyers, covering ₹11,484 crore out of the total ₹12,155 crore. Here are some of the key findings about the firms and their contributions from relevant information on the MCA database.
