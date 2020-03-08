‘Making us proud’: Indian Army salutes achievements of women on Women’s Day

india

Indian Army on Sunday issued a tweet on International Women’s Day to acknowledge women’s role in the force.

“Making us Proud. General MM Naravane #COAS #IndianArmy & all ranks greet #Women on the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay. Women are omni present in our lives & form an integral part of #IndianArmy,” the army tweeted with a hashtag #NationFirst.

India began recruiting women to non-medical positions in the armed forces in 1992 and there are more than 3500 women in the military.

According to a tweet by defence minister Rajnath Singh women made up just 2.5% of India’s armed forces, working in mainly non-combat roles, before 2016.

“As of Jan 2019, 3.89 percent of the army personnel comprised women, while 6.7 percent of the navy and 13.28 percent of the air force personnel were women as of June 2019,” he had added.

Singh’ tweet had come after the Supreme Court ordered the government in February this year to consider women for command roles in the army, rejecting the Centre’s push for limiting the roles that women officers should be allowed to perform in the armed forces.

The top court, in a judgment hailed for creating a new equality paradigm in the armed forces, upheld a 2010 Delhi high court verdict and ruled that women officers who joined the Indian Army through Short Service Commission (SSC) are entitled to permanent commission, which has only been applicable to men so far, even if they have more than 14 years of service.

This would allow women to get the same opportunities and benefits as their male colleagues, including ranks, promotions and pensions, and be allowed to serve longer tenures.

Women could earlier serve for five years and their service could be extended by another five years. A policy revision in 2006 allowed them to serve for a maximum of 14 years as SSC officers. Women can join only through SSC and are not given ab initio permanent commission in any of the armed forces.

In September 2008, the defence ministry decided to grant permanent commission (PC) to eligible SSC women officers in branches such as the Judge Advocate General and Army Education Corps. Until then, women in the armed forces were offered PC only in the medical wing.

Apart from legal and education wings, the army from this year will grant PC to women in branches such as Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Army Air Defence, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps and Intelligence.

After the Supreme Court order, women officers could command units in these branches, if found eligible. The IAF and Indian Navy also provide PC to women in select branches.

Front-line combat roles were off-limits to them until the Modi government approved an Indian Air Force (IAF) plan in 2015 to induct them into the fighter stream.

Warships, tanks and combat positions in the infantry are still no-go zones for women. Navy has women as pilots and observers onboard its maritime reconnaissance aircraft, which is a combat role.

The United States, Israel, North Korea, France, Germany, Netherlands, Australia and Canada are among the global militaries that employ women in front-line combat positions.