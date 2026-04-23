Kottayam , In the wake of Thrissur fireworks tragedy, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos, on Thursday, urged people to exercise restraint in celebrations and prioritise human life over extravagance. Malankara Orthodox Church head calls for restraint in celebrations after Thrissur firwork tragedy

As many as 14 people died after explosions at a firework manufacturing unit in Mundathikode as part of the Thrissur Pooram scheduled to be held on April 26.

In a message, the Catholicos said Kerala is in deep grief following the tragedy and noted that despite repeated disasters, preventive measures often last only until the next accident.

"We must act with wisdom to ensure such painful incidents do not recur during festivals, feasts, and other celebrations. We must reflect whether innocent lives should be sacrificed for momentary joy," he said.

He stressed that it is not merely rules or regulations, but a change in human conscience that should lead people away from excessive celebrations.

"All religions must take a thoughtful and responsible stand in this regard. God is not pleased by fireworks, but by the purity of the believer's heart," he said.

Calling for simplicity, he urged that celebrations in Malankara Church institutions be made modest.

"God is pleased not in extravagant celebrations, but in love and compassion towards fellow human beings," he said, adding that people should also be mindful of economic challenges and avoid unnecessary expenditure.

The Catholicos further appealed to devotees to use funds set aside for celebrations to support those facing financial difficulties.

"We can explore the possibility of using such funds to build homes for the needy. If we can take such a decision, that would be the greatest joy," he said.

He also said the Church would support such initiatives and that he would personally take part in the celebrations of the first five parishes that adopt such a model.

Calling for a new beginning, he urged believers to come together in prayer and action.

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