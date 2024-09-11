Maldivian ministers who insulted Modi resign ahead of Muizzu’s India trip

Two junior ministers in the Maldivian government, suspended earlier this year for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have resigned ahead of President Mohamed Muizzu’s proposed visit to New Delhi, reported Reuters an official on Wednesday. The new president of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, had formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the archipelago (AP Photo)

Malsha Shareef and Mariyam Shiuna, from the ministry of youth empowerment, information, and arts, along with fellow minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, were suspended in January after making disparaging remarks about PM Modi on social media platform X. They called the prime miniter a "clown," "terrorist," and "puppet of Israel," after Modi promoted tourism in Lakshadweep, seen as a signal to pro-China Muizzu, who had promised to end the Maldives' "India first" policy.

The remarks angered India, leading to a social media campaign by Indian celebrities promoting local tourism. This affected Indian tourist arrivals in the Maldives, which is known for its luxury resorts on its 1,192 islands.

While Muizzu’s office did not comment, a government official confirmed the resignations but declined to provide further details.

'Muizzu to visit India soon'

Local media reported that Muizzu plans to visit India soon.

This will be Muizzu's second visit after among the heads of states from the neighbourhood who attended PM Modi's oath ceremony. Muizzu had expressed delight at the invitation and called his visit a "success," saying strong ties with India will boost prosperity for the Maldives.

India-Maldives relations improving

Relations between Maldives and India were strained after Muizzu’s election win and his demand for the replacement of Indian defence personnel stationed in the Maldives. India completed the replacements in May, and relations have improved following diplomatic talks.

