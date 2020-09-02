e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Malicious campaign by channels to defame Sushant’s family, benefit Rhea: Lawyer

Malicious campaign by channels to defame Sushant’s family, benefit Rhea: Lawyer

Advocate Vikas Singh said Sushant’s three sisters -- Priyanka, Mitu and Rani -- told him that they are extremely pained by the negative and false campaign related to his mental health.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 19:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh addressed the media on Wednesday
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh addressed the media on Wednesday(ANI)
         

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh Wednesday said a malicious campaign was being run by few channels to defame his family and benefit actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting the actor’s suicide.

The senior advocate told the media that Sushant’s three sisters -- Priyanka, Mitu and Rani -- told him that they are extremely pained by the negative and false campaign related to his mental health which has been started by some news channels.

tags
top news
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Metros to resume from 7 September but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Metros to resume from 7 September but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
PUBG loses battle for India, among 118 Chinese mobile apps banned by Centre
PUBG loses battle for India, among 118 Chinese mobile apps banned by Centre
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Mercedes S-Class 2021 breaks cover with 30 speakers, 12.8-inch screen
Mercedes S-Class 2021 breaks cover with 30 speakers, 12.8-inch screen
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In