...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mallikarjun Kharge expresses regret after BJP claims he called Gujaratis ‘illiterate’

Mallikarjun Kharge's clarification on the controversy came a day after the BJP alleged that he called Gujaratis “illiterate” during a rally in Kerala.

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 02:58 pm IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
Advertisement

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge expressed regret on Wednesday, a day after his remarks at a rally in Kerala triggered a political row, with the BJP seeking his apology. In an X post, Kharge said that his remarks were “deliberately misinterpreted”, but added that he still expresses regret.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge during the launch of West Bengal Congress Manifesto for upcoming State Assembly Election 2026 in Kolkata.(Photo by Samir Jana/ HT)

“It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect,” Kharge said in the post.

His clarification on the controversy came a day after the BJP alleged that he called Gujaratis “illiterate” during a rally in Kerala, and sought the Congress MP's apology.

"The position he holds was once occupied by leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, Sonia Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and even Rahul Gandhi. What kind of language is being used by someone holding such a post? Kharge's comment is not only demeaning, but shameless and utterly despicable," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: 'He's run away', says Sarma as Assam Police reaches Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi

Kharge's RSS remarks spark row

Not just his remarks at the Kerala rally, Kharge's comments on the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an election rally in Assam also drew the BJP's ire.

Citing the Quran, Kharge had allegedly said that if a poisonous snake is passing in front of someone, even if he is offering namaz, then he should leave the namaz and kill that poisonous snake. “I would say that breaking the namaz does not matter. The RSS and the BJP are that poisonous snake,” Kharge had said.

The BJP lashed out at the Congress for Kharge's remarks and said that they were an attempt to malign “patriotic organisations.”

 
bjp mallikarjun kharge gujarat
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Mallikarjun Kharge expresses regret after BJP claims he called Gujaratis ‘illiterate’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.