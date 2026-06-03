Delhi fire news: Cylinder blast triggered deadly blaze that killed 21 at Malviya Nagar B&B

A cylinder blast caused the massive fire at an eatery at south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which then snowballed into a deadly blaze, killing at least 21 so far, according to an official statement from Max Hospital.

Firefighters rescue a foreign national from a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a statement, Max Hospital, Saket Complex, said it received 39 patients at its Emergency Department following the “cylinder blast incident”.

"Upon arrival, all patients underwent immediate clinical assessment and were managed by multidisciplinary teams in accordance with established emergency response protocols. The patients presented with asphyxiation and varying degrees of minor burn injuries and fractures," the hospital said.

According to the statement, 18 of the 39 patients were brought dead, while 15 have been admitted to the ICU, including eight patients who are on ventilator support and are in critical condition.

The hospital said five patients with minor injuries were treated and discharged after receiving primary medical care, while one patient was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to excessive burns. "The deceased include both local and foreign nationals," it added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The hospital said it had "promptly activated its mass-casualty response protocols and mobilized all available clinical and support resources to ensure timely and comprehensive care for those affected." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hospital said it had "promptly activated its mass-casualty response protocols and mobilized all available clinical and support resources to ensure timely and comprehensive care for those affected." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "Our teams continue to provide round-the-clock medical attention to the patients under treatment," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our teams continue to provide round-the-clock medical attention to the patients under treatment," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives," the hospital added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives," the hospital added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Follow here for live updates Fire officials on cause {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Follow here for live updates Fire officials on cause {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Chief Fire Officer (South Zone) AK Malik said the Delhi Fire Services received the emergency call at around 8:50 am and initially dispatched seven fire tenders, later scaling up the response as more distress calls came in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Chief Fire Officer (South Zone) AK Malik said the Delhi Fire Services received the emergency call at around 8:50 am and initially dispatched seven fire tenders, later scaling up the response as more distress calls came in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We got the call at around 8:50am, and initially sent 7 fire tenders. As we started getting more calls, we increased the deployment of vehicles and DFS officials. A total of 37 people were rescued.”

"The fire was extinguished around 10:25 am, and we have completed the final search and cordoned off the building. While the cause for the fire is not yet known, the entire building is like a shaft. It is sealed from all 4 sides, as even in the front, there is a facade, and the windows are sealed. In buildings like these it often happens that the fire spreads,” Malik said.

He added that only one Delhi Fire Services official, the leading officer, sustained minor injuries during the operation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. More information is awaited.

Also Read | Delhi restaurant fire: At least 21 killed in blaze at Malviya Nagar eatery

What happened?

The deployment included two water tenders, two water bowsers, a quick-response vehicle and other emergency equipment.

An official from the Delhi Fire Service said three people were rescued from the basement of Lemon Green Restaurant.

The rescued individuals were taken to a hospital in CATS ambulances for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

Several of those killed are foreigners, mainly from Central Asia and Africa, officials said.

Earlier in the day, officials said the fire started in Lemon Green Restaurant at 8.45 am. Police later clarified that the blaze was actually at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani in the congested Malviya Nagar area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

More than 40 people were rescued and rushed to hospital where 21 were declared brought dead. There are fears that the death toll might rise further as several of those injured are critical.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON