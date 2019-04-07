‘Mamata aiding those who want two prime ministers in India’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for forging an opposition alliance with the likes of National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah, who recently advocated a separate premier for Jammu and Kashmir, and said Banerjee is aiding people who want two “Prime Ministers in India”.

“She is now aiding such people who want two Prime Ministers in India. Should there be two Prime Ministers in the country, one in Jammu and Kashmir and one in the rest of India?

“Can you imagine this? Didi, your companions are openly claiming that India should have two Prime Ministers,” Modi said at a public rally in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar.

“The people of the nation and Bengal should know that a son of this soil sacrificed his life for one leader, one nation, and one sign. His name is Shamya Prasad Mukherjee. Didi (Banerjee), you are sitting with them? Is it not an insult to the soil of Bengal, to the country’s sacrifice and to the brave martyrs?” he asked.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress supremo of joining hands with those who want the nation to be divided into many pieces, Modi said the Bengal Chief Minister does not care if their decisions create chaos and unrest in the country.

“In a bid to oppose Modi, Didi is being friends with such people. She does not care if there is chaos and unrest in the country,” he said.

“Friends, you have relied a lot on Didi but she has demolished your faith. The nexus of aunt and nephew has rouged this great land with goons, infiltrators, human and animal traffickers and extortionists. Didi and his companions have put breaks on people’s hopes and aspirations,” Modi alleged.

Taking a swipe at the West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress slogan of “Maa-Mati-Manush” (Mother-Motherland-People), Modi claimed that the current state government has insulted all three entities during its reign.

“The truth behind the Maa-Mati-Manush government is something else. For the sake of her votebank politics, Didi has joined hands with those who raise slogans to break India into many pieces.

“By letting infiltrators in, she has also betrayed the land of Bengal and by advocating a rule of hooliganism in the state, she has destroyed all hopes of the people of West Bengal,” he added.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 14:29 IST