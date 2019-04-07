‘Speed-breaker didi running scared’: PM Modi in fresh attack from Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again launched a stinging attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from Cooch Behar calling her a “speed-breaker didi” and accusing her of stalling all development projects in the state.

“Speed-breaker didi is running scared as she knows that people’s mood has changed,” the Prime Minister said at an election rally in Cooch Behar in West Bengal, a state that sends 42 members to the Lok Sabha.

Pointing at a temporary structure that had been built at the venue of his rally, he said that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal had made all attempts to stop the people from coming to attend the rally.

“This construction is an indicator of Didi’s defeat. This construction has been done to reduce the space for you to stand. One cannot win elections with such childish acts,” he said. He added that the huge crowd which had gathered to hear him speak was also testimony to Didi’s impending defeat in the state.

Referring to the TMC chief as the “speed-breaker” once again, he said that she knew she was going to be defeated and was venting her anger on the officials of her government. “She is venting her anger and is attacking her officials as well as the Election Commission. The way she is attacking the Election Commission shows how scared she is on her home turf.”

As chants of ‘Modi Modi’ rent the air, the prime minister said, “People of the state have shown her the mirror and have expressed a desire to free themselves from her despotic rule. They are tired of the state being overrun by Trinamool Congress goons and are seeking an alternative for further development in the state.”

“The poorest of the poor now have bank passbooks and debit cards. The BJP government has made it possible. Gas connections, mobile phones and the internet have found their way into every household due to our efforts. The Centre has also sanctioned crores of rupees for the development of Coochbehar, PM Modi said.

Referring to the Balakot surgical strikes after the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February, the prime minister once again directly attacked Mamata Banerjee saying she had a problem with each and every achievement of the BJP government at the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to a recent statement by National Conference chief Omar Abdullah that the post of prime minister would be revived in Jammu and Kashmir he said, “Didi is now joining hands with people who want two prime ministers in the country. Should the country have two prime ministers?” he said.

Referring to Mamata’s nephew, Abhishek Banejee, a prominent leader in state politics, the prime minister said that West Bengal’s bua-bhatija team was bent upon ruining the state. “Together, you and I will rid West Bengal of the Left, TMC and its hooligans,” he said at the Cooch Behar rally.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to speak at Udaipur in Tripura and Imphal in Manipur.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 11:28 IST