Mamata attack Centre over disbanding Netaji's brain-child
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a veiled attack on the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Kolkata for the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday.
Banerjee said this year’s Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata would be dedicated to Netaji and announced a monument named after Azad Hind Fauj he founded and a university named after the legendary freedom fighter.
"The National Planning Commission was Netaji's brain-child. But that has been disbanded. I would like to put this question today. If we love Netaji, why was the commission dissolved?” Banerjee asked.
The Narendra Modi government disbanded the Planning commission in 2014 and formed Niti Aayog. The Planning Commission, set up in 1950, was a government institution which formulated India’s Five-Year Plans besides performing other functions.
The Centre has announced that it would celebrate Bose's birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas (day of valour). The Mamata Banerjee-administration in West Bengal has declared that the state would celebrate the day as Deshnayak Divas. The chief minister launched the celebration in the state by blowing a conch shell
“I don’t know whether Parakram is a Bengali word, English word or a Sanskrit word. All I understand is that he [Bose] was a Desh Nayak. We would be celebrating this day as Desh Nayak Day because Rabindranath Tagore first described Netaji as Desh Nayak.”
She was addressing a gathering organised at Netaji Bhawan, the ancestral house of Bose in south Kolkata.
Benerjee changed her plans at the last minute and headed to Netaji Bhawan where Modi is also expected to visit later in the day during his six-hour stay to Kolkata. She later visited Shyambazar in North Kolkata to pay tribute to Netaji to start the day’s celebrations. A huge statue of Netaji, riding a horse, is located at the five-point crossing at Shaymbazar crossing.
“A grand padyatra will be held today. This year's Republic Day parade in Kolkata will also be dedicated to Netaji. A siren will be sounded today at 12.15 pm. We urge everyone to blow shankhs at home. The Centre must also declare January 23 as a National Holiday. A monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat. A university named after Netaji is also being set up which shall be funded entirely by the state, and will have tie-ups with foreign universities. #DeshNayakDibas,” Banerjee tweeted earlier in the day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Pinaka to Bhishma Tank: India to showcase its weapons on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra gram panchayat polls will be held as scheduled: State election commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 rotating capitals in 4 corners of India, demands CM Mamata ahead of PM’s visit
- The Bengal CM made the remark a few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata for six-hours to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youngsters should take inspiration from Netaji's life: Venkaiah Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Masked man's 'plot' to incite violence at Singhu, 'U-turn': What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Parakram Diwas, a look at Bose’s Indian National Army
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another Pakistan terror-tunnel found in Jammu, 4th in last 6 months
- The tunnel appears to be six to eight years old and it has been found at the same place where BSF had shot down a Pakistani drone last year on June 20, said the BSF IG.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO chief thanks India, PM Modi for 'support to global Covid-19 response'
- In the last few days, India has supplied Covid-19 vaccines, being manufactured in the country, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Somnath Bharti gets 2 years in jail for assaulting security staff at AIIMS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As farmers' protest continues, Delhi Police bolster border security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata attack Centre over disbanding Netaji's brain-child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar govt puts classified files related to Subash Chandra Bose on internet
- The directorate of state archives in Bihar, decided to upload the prized collection of documents and files related to Bose on the internet and dedicate him the page on his 125th birth anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PIL seeking direction to govt to fill vacant ATPMLA posts filed in SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi has no respect for people, culture of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox