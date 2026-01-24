Mamata backs plan to merge three Kolkata colleges into a university: Report

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed in principle to a proposal to set up a separate university by bringing together Asutosh College, Syamaprasad College and Jogamaya Devi College, which are housed on the same premises, during her visit there on Friday, college authorities said. File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Hindustan Times)

During her visit to Jogamaya Devi College, the CM discussed the plan with college authorities and said that if everything proceeds smoothly, the process of forming the proposed university could begin after the Assembly elections, an official of the institute said.

"The CM has already informed the principals of all three colleges -- Asutosh College, Syamaprasad College and Jogamaya Devi College -- about the matter. She said she is open to the idea of a separate university and asked the principals to send a written proposal through local TMC councillor Kajari Banerjee," the official said.

"Banerjee is an alumnus of Asutosh group of colleges and the guardian of the state. Everyone, faculty members and students, is delighted over her visit. The demand for a university combining the three colleges had been longstanding and the CM assured us that since the election is ahead, it cannot be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session right now," Asutosh College principal Dr Manas Kabi said.

"However, she promised to initiate the process after the polls," he said.

Kabi further said the Asutosh group of colleges is over a century old and the demand is longstanding.

"We will send a proposal for the university and await the CM's final decision on the name of the university," he said.

Syamaprasad College principal Apurba Chakraborty said the three institutes are "one family".

Kabi said all three colleges have signed on to the proposal for a combined university.

The CM, after offering Saraswati Puja prayers, was heard remarking that "it would have been better if all three Saraswati pujas were held together at one place," hinting at the proposal.