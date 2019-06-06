Mamata Banerjee enrolls poll strategist Prashant Kishor support to counter BJP in 2021 elections: Sources

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has roped in political strategist Prashant Kishor to help her counter a rising BJP in her state.

Sources say, Kishor, who most recently helped YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sweep Andhra Pradesh assembly polls, has agreed to work with the Bengal CM.

Also read:The Prashant Kishor factor in Jagan Reddy’s Andhra Pradesh win

The Trinamool and the BJP have been involved in an intense politcal battle in the state. The BJP made massive gains in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, taking its tally to 18 seats out of total of 42 in the state. In 2014, the BJP had won just two seats.

The master poll strategist had earlier helped PM Narendra Modi during his 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign. Kishor, however, did not have quite the same results when he brought the Congress and the Samajwadi party together in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Kishor was inducted into the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in September last year and elevated to the post of national vice-president.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 17:16 IST