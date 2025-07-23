Mamata Banerjee raises doubts over Jagdeep Dhankhar's shock resignation: ‘Was in good health’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has raised her doubts regarding the abrupt resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress leader said she would not comment on Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation but added that she believed that the former vice president is “absolutely fine”. The West Bengal CM and Dhankhar shared a strained relationship marred by confrontations, letters, and accusations during his tenure as governor(ANI)

Speaking at a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee hinted there could be more to the resignation than what meets the eye.

"Political parties cannot decide why Mr Dhankhar resigned. I have no comments on the issue," the Bengal chief minister said.

"Let us watch. He is a healthy man. I think his health is absolutely fine," she added further.

Before becoming Vice President, Dhankhar served as the Governor of West Bengal, during which he had many tussles with Banerjee as a vocal critic of the TMC government.

The West Bengal CM and Dhankhar shared a strained relationship marred by confrontations, letters, and accusations. Banerjee had many times also accused Dhankhar of overstepping constitutional boundaries during his tenure as governor.

Opposition questions abrupt resignation

Along with Banerjee, several other opposition members have raised questions regarding Dhankhar's resignation. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has been one of the most vocal when it comes to questioning the VP's resignation.

On Tuesday, the Congress leader took a dig at PM Modi's social media post for Dhankhar and questioned the reasons behind the Vice President's resignation. Ramesh also alleged that the resignation was “forced” by the government.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also questioned the abrupt resignation but wished" the former VP “well” if the healthcare was the only reason behind the decision.

“Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. Is health the only reason? If so, get well soon. Otherwise, curiosity remains,” Ghosh posted on X.

TMC MP and senior leader Sushmita Dev also stated that she was quite "surprised" by Dhankhar's sudden resignation.

"I did see some news that he was not keeping well. But one did not imagine that it was serious enough for him to step down. I thought he would go on leave, recover and come back, so I was quite surprised by his decision," she told a news channel.

Jagdeep Dhankhar became the third vice president to resign mid-term. On Monday evening, Dhankhar invoked Article 67 (a) of the constitution and submitted his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmi.

In his letter, the former VP wrote that he will be taking this decision in order to "prioritise health care."