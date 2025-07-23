Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: Congress questions PM Modi's ‘mysterious’ social media post for ex-VP

Amid the buzz caused by Jagdeep Dhankhar's abrupt resignation as Vice President of India, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post for the former VP. Jagdeep Dhankhar's resigned from the post of Vice President of India on Monday evening "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice".(PTI)

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Jairam Ramesh said that the prime minister's post has "added to the mystery of his [Dhankhar's] abrupt exit".

Taking to X, the Congress general secretary claimed that the "kisanputra" has been denied even a dignified farewell," terming Dhankhar's resignation as "forced"

"The PM's non-post on X regarding Shri Jagdeep Dhankar's forced resignation has only added to the mystery of his abrupt exit. Surely the PM could have been a bit more gracious--he is, after all, the supreme master of hypocrisy. The kisanputra is being denied even a dignified farewell," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Following his resignation and its acceptance, PM Modi on Tuesday, wished Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar good health on social media.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health," said Modi's post on X.

Jairam Ramesh is not the only opposotion leader questioning Dhakhar's abrupt exit from office. Leaders across the INDIA bloc have speculated whether or not Dhankhar was forced to leave.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns

Jagdeep Dhankhar's resigned from the post of Vice President of India on Monday evening "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice".

In his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, the former VP wrote - “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution.”

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," he added.