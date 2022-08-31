Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee refutes land encroachment allegations, says ‘Can be bulldozed if…’

Mamata Banerjee refutes land encroachment allegations, says ‘Can be bulldozed if…’

Updated on Aug 31, 2022 10:08 PM IST

The Bengal CM said that BJP alleges money from coal scam goes to Kalighat - the neighbourhood in Kolkata where Mamata Banerjee's house is located, but fails to name anyone. “Is the money going to Maa Kali?” she asked.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a press conference in Kolkata, Wednesday on August 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a press conference in Kolkata, Wednesday on August 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
BySharangee Dutta

Days after challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to arrest her if they can, Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee took yet another swipe at the saffron camp on Wednesday. She said that if her family members get a notice from the central agencies, she will fight it legally though it has become “tough these days” to do so, news agency PTI reported.

Her statement comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned TMC general secretary and Mamata's Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee to appear at the agency Kolkata office on Friday (September 2) in connection with the alleged coal scam case.

Stating that she has “faith in judiciary”, Banerjee told reporters that if it is proved that she has encroached upon any property or aided someone in doing the same, “it can be bulldozed”.

“BJP alleges coal scam proceeds going to Kalighat but doesn’t name anyone; is the money going to Maa Kali?” the chief minister asked.

Kalighat, located in the southern part of Kolkata is famous for its Kali Mandir (Kali Temple) and Banerjee's house is there.

On Monday, while addressing a rally to celebrate the foundation day of TMC student wing, Banerjee vowed to dethrone the BJP from the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Besides the ED summon to Abhishek, a petition has been filed in the Calcutta high court by lawyer Arijit Majumdar alleging there has been an exponential rise in the wealth of the chief minister's family since 2011, when the TMC first came to power in Bengal ending the 34-year reign of Left.

The PIL also demanded an investigation into the matter by federal agencies.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

