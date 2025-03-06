Mamata Banerjee to participate in Oxford University discussion on Mar 27

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will participate in a discussion on social development, girl, child, and women empowerment at the University of Oxford’s Kellogg College on March 27. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (X)

A Kellogg College statement said Banerjee will be in conversation with the institute’s president Jonathan Michie and British Indian entrepreneur and politician Lord Karan Bilimoria.

The invitation for the discussion said it would provide a rare opportunity to talk with one of India’s most influential leaders about her remarkable journey in politics, literature, and cultural advocacy.

State government officials said Banerjee received a similar invitation in 2020 from the Oxford debating society. But the event was called off. Michie invited her in 2023 when he was in India for the Bengal Global Business Summit, officials said.

Banerjee was also likely to meet some industrialists during her stay in London. She will leave Kolkata for London via Dubai on March 21 and return on March 29.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the chief minister must not lose her cool the way she did at Kolkata’s Presidency University in 2012. Bhattacharya was referring to Banerjee’s walk out from a live talk show after calling some students Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres and Maoists.