Mamata dials NCP chief Sharad Pawar after Nawab Malik's arrest, extends support

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress supremo spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Sharad Pawar on Wednesday hours after Maharashtra minister and his party leader Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

During the call, which lasted for 10 mins, Banerjee expressed her support to Pawar and urged him not to remove Malik from the state government, according to a report.

The NCP president convened an emergency meeting at his residence in Mumbai soon after Malik’s arrest. Maharashtra ministers and NCP leaders Rajesh Tope, Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal were among those who attended the meeting.

Bhujbal said Pawar also received calls from some Congress leaders extending their support. “Sharad Pawar ji has received calls from Mamata Banerjee and Congress leaders who expressed their support,” the NCP leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the ED produced Malik before the special PMLA court in connection with a money laundering case related to Mumbai underworld operations and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik said ED officials came to his residence and forcibly took him to their office. The 62-year-old minister was held after seven hours of questioning.

Soon after the news emerged, Malik shared a short news clipping of his arrest on Twitter with the caption, “will fight, will win, will expose everyone.”

During the court hearing, ED said Malik used to introduce fake tenants on properties purchased with money belonging to Ibrahim in order to cut down the registration value of the land.

Arguing for the central agency, additional solicitor general Anil Singh and advocate Hiten Venegaonkar sought 14-day custody of the Maharashtra minister to complete the investigation into the matter.

Malik has been a vocal critic of the misuse of central agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, and earlier in the day when he was being questioned, Pawar said NCP leaders were “sure” the minister was going to be harassed.