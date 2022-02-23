'Nawab Malik has been arrested, he should resign', demands BJP

An hour after Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's arrest in a money laundering case linked to wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim, the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the Nationalist Congress Party leader's resignation and warned of protests if he did not step down.

The BJP's state chief, Chandrakant Patil, told reporters "we demand his resignation" and questioned the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance (formed by the NCP, the Shiv Sena, and the Congress).

"Nawab Malik has been arrested, he should resign now. We demand his resignation. If he doesn't, we will protest. How are they running the government?" he was quoted by news agency ANI.

"There is a long list of allegations against Maharashtra ministers," he said.

BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said: "If he has done something suspicious, then it should be probed. There should not be a rush to stamp it as vendetta politics."

Malik's NCP, however, has come out swinging to defend its senior leader, calling his questioning by the central agency a 'misuse of power' and decrying it as a pressure tactic to silence his voice.

Malik, 62, has been an unsparing critic of the BJP over the past few months, with daily attacks on the Narcotics Control Bureau, as it handled the high-profile Aryan Khan case, and allegations that the opposition party was using central agencies to intimidate its rivals, making headlines.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar led the charge earlier today, claiming he knew Malik would be harassed as he was speaking out against the BJP.

"...Malik was speaking openly (against the centre). We were sure he is going to be harassed," he said, "It is simple to link a Muslim with Dawood... Link people with a name, harass and defame them by misusing power."

Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, who is a MP, called it "an insult to Maharashtra".

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole called Malik's questioning an act of "revenge" and said the need of the hour was to fight unitedly against tactics to silence political opponents.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also spoke out, telling news agency ANI: "The way in which he was taken from his home is a challenge to Maharashtra government. A minister is taken away by central agencies by coming to our state."

The BJP, however, has refused any such charges and said the Enforcement Directorate's action cannot be called "vendetta politics".

The party also said that if opposition leaders suspect misuse of power, they can approach courts.

ED officials came to Malik's residence early Wednesday morning. He was questioned briefly at home before being taken to the agency's office, where he was questioned for seven more hours before being arrested, news agency PTI reported.

A defiant Malik, as he was led away, said: "Jhukenge nahi, darenge nahi, expose karenge (we will not bow down, won't fear, will expose (the lies))."

ANI, quoting sources, said Malik was arrested because of non-cooperation.

After news of his arrest NCP workers protested near their party's headquarters, which is located close to the ED's office in south Mumbai.

With input from ANI, PTI