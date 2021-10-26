Mamata promises permanent political solution for Darjeeling without nod for statehood

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday promised a permanent political solution for Darjeeling hills without granting statehood, even as she sought a plan for the same from political leaders in the hills by December.

“Some political parties come to Darjeeling ahead of the elections and promise statehood. Their actual motto is to divide the people of the hills. You give me a plan on how to come to a permanent solution. I will help you even while Darjeeling remains a part of West Bengal,” she said.

The chief minister, who is on a four-day tour of North Bengal since October 24, was speaking at an administrative meeting in Kurseong. The meeting was attended by political leaders of the hills.

Banerjee asked Anit Thapa, a former Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader who recently floated a new outfit, Roshan Giri, secretary of the GJM and senior Trinamool Congress leader and former minister Gautam Deb to hold a meeting and come up with a plan within the first week of December. Officials and political representatives from the Gorkha Territorial Administration, an autonomous body that manages Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills in north Bengal, have also been asked to attend the meeting.

Banerjee’s remark on finding a permanent political solution comes in the wake of Union home minister Amit Shah holding a tri-partite meeting in Delhi to discuss Gorkha issues on October 12.

BJP leaders including Raju Bista, the Lok Sabha MP from Darjeeling said: “The Centre is actively considering finding a permanent political solution for Darjeeling hills that had witnessed 104-day long general strike and the death of 13 people in 2017.”

Hill political parties are clearly divided. GJM headed by Bimal Gurung and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha headed by Anit Thapa are aligning with the TMC. The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists and other small parties are pro BJP and are banking on the Centre to find a permanent political solution.

Though the hill parties say that a permanent political solution means a separate state of Gorkhaland or a union territory, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday clearly indicated that whatever political solution will be reached, it should be without granting separate statehood to Darjeeling.

Mamata spelled out Thapa’s and Giri’s names in the meeting and asked them to work together for the development of Darjeeling hills.

The chief minister also said that the state government would hold the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) election after fresh electoral rolls are prepared.

Parties like the GJM, GNLF and the CPRM are opposed to the GTA as they claim the GTA will not fulfil the aspirations of the Gorkhas. The chief minister also announced that the Darjeeling district magistrate will now head the GTA till the time election is held.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Giri said, “We are ready to work with Thapa for the development of the hills.”

Thapa also said, “We are ready to work together with the GJM only for making plans for a permanent political solution.”

The GTA election was due in 2017. But after the 2017 Gorkhaland agitation till the dates for the 2021 assembly elections were announced, the GTA was being run by the state government nominated bodies headed by people like Binoy Tamang and Anit Thapa. Tamang who played a pivotal role to derail the 2017 Gorkhaland agitation was not invited to Tuesday’s meeting. At present the GTA is run by a senior IAS officer of the rank of divisional commissioner.