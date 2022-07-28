Mamata says party strict as Partha Chatterjee is sacked, BJP has a premature delivery dig

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she removed SSC jobs scam accused Partha Chatterjee as cabinet minister as her party is strict about taking action. The Trinamool Congress also suspended Chatterjee from the party and removed him from all posts.

The TMC supremo further said that a lot of planning is going on behind the scenes, but she would not want to go into the details.

Her statement came amid large seizures of cash worth crores from a close aide of the arrested minister, Arpita Chatterjee, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).

Banerjee, who spoke at a government event in Kolkata, said she will look after the portfolios held by Chatterjee for the time being.

Also read | TMC keeps its doors open for Partha Chatterjee: ‘He can return to party if…’

The BJP said Chatterjee was sacked to make a scapegoat out of him. “They sacked Partha Chatterjee to make him scapegoat. They were saying he's not involved and now they sacked him. It was supposed to be decided in the 5pm meeting, Abhishek Banerjee wanted to take credit. But seeing people's anger, there was premature delivery of Chatterjee,” Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

They sacked Partha Chatterjee to make him scapegoat. They were saying he's not involved&now they sacked him. It was supposed to be decided in the 5pm meeting, Abhishek Banerjee wanted to take credit.But seeing people's anger,there was premature delivery of Chatterjee:WB BJP chief pic.twitter.com/KCX39HrDqD — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

An official order read, "Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as MIC of the aforesaid department with immediate effect."

The ED had arrested Chatterjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress secretary-general, on July 23 after nearly 26 hours of questioning and cash seizures from Mukherjee's apartment in south Kolkata. Later, Mukherjee was also arrested as the ED continued to seize crores of rupees from her houses in different parts of the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON