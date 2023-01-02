Mamata's salvo at BJP, Left in Bengal: ‘Ram and Bam have become one’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the right-wing BJP and the Left, alleging a tacit understanding between the opposition parties in the state. Addressing a convention of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Kolkata, Banerjee said the BJP's ideology differentiates between people on the basis of religion while her party follows an inclusive ideology, reported PTI.

“We are followers of an inclusive ideology. We need to take along everyone. BJP’s ideology differentiates between people on religious lines,” she told party workers at `Nazrul Mancha’, a programme named after the famous Independence struggle poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

“You have to listen to people with humility,” Banerjee added.

Accusing the Left and the BJP of forging a tacit alliance in the state, the chief minister said, "Now, 'Ram and Bam' have become one.”

Once a dominant party in West Bengal, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has been on a downhill for a long time amid the rise of the BJP in the state. In the last assembly elections, CPI failed to win a single seat in the state while the BJP recorded in best-ever figure even as it was nowhere close to the TMC.

With an eye on West Bengal panchayat polls due this year, the TMC also launched a new campaign ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’ to reach out to people. The campaign was launched by the chief minister in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi.

Banerjee said a proper vigilance system at the party level will be put in place to “weed out rotten elements”.

"A proper vigilance system will be put in place to keep a check at the panchayat level. There will be a check and cross-check mechanism to look into all complaints," she said.

Just like ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at your doorstep), an outreach programme of the state government, the objective of the new campaign will be to connect with people through the party’s programme, the CM said.

While speaking on TMC’s vision as it completed 25 years on January 1, the party supremo said the party aims at a "united India with a strengthened federal structure".

(With PTI inputs)

