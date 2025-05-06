Dehradun man stabbed in scuffle with live-in partner months before their wedding, dies

DEHRADUN: A 27-year-old man died due to stab injuries sustained during a scuffle with his live-in partner in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun after an argument over a “personal matter” got out of hand, police said on Tuesday. Raipur police station in charge Pradeep Negi said a first information report (FIR) has been registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of BNS (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two, Ajay Rawat and Radhika Singh, had been together for some time in Dehradun’s Nehru Gram and planned to get married. They had involved their families in the decision and were to get engaged on June 7. The wedding was scheduled for October 2 with mutual consent, the deceased Ajay Rawat’s father Devendra Pratap Singh said in his police complaint.

Raipur police station in charge Pradeep Negi said a first information report (FIR) has been registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on May 4. It lists Radhika Singh as the prime accused.

The incident took place on April 26.

Radhika Singh had taken Ajay Rawat to Dehradun’s Coronation hospital with a single stab wound to his chest.

Rawat’s father told the police that Radhika Singh phoned his wife Usha Rawat at about 6.15pm on April 26 to inform them that Ajay was admitted to the hospital. “When we reached the hospital, we were informed by doctors that Ajay died due to a knife injury in the chest,” he said.

Negi said: “The complainant said Radhika told them she was drunk at around 4 pm when she entered into an argument with Ajay. The two had a scuffle, during which she picked up a vegetable knife,” he said.

What happened next is not clear. Radhika told his parents that Ajay sustained an injury due to the knife and started profusely bleeding.

“She called people from the neighbourhood to help her take Ajay to the hospital, where Ajay was declared dead,” said Raipur police station in charge Pradeep Negi, citing the complaint from the deceased’s father.

The autopsy was conducted on April 27 and the last rites were conducted in Haridwar the following day, Ajay’s father said.

Negi said the family filed charges against Radhika Singh only on May 4.