Man, 51, kills wife after she refuses to hand over mobile phone to him

Man, 51, kills wife after she refuses to hand over mobile phone to him

The accused tried to run away, but was caught by some neighbours and family members who handed him over to police.

india Updated: Mar 09, 2020 13:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A 51-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after she refused to hand over her mobile phone to him in suburban Chembur, police said on Monday.

When she refused, the accused started abusing her and later allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife, a police official said, adding that the victim died on the spot.

The accused tried to run away, but was caught by some neighbours and family members who handed him over to police.

“We have arrested the accused under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 302 (murder). The victim was his second wife. His first wife stays in suburban Mankhurd,” RCF police station’s senior inspector Sopan Nighot said.

