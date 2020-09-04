Man, 60, throws acid on govt officer after losing court case second time

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 08:20 IST

A 60-year-old trader in a bid to ‘take revenge’, threw acid on a senior government officer inside his chamber in north Bengal on Thursday afternoon. The accused Ashoke Kumar Bansal has been arrested.

Police said that Bansal went to the office of Dawa Wangel Lama, food controller of Cooch Behar town, and threw acid on the officer. Lama suffered minor injuries. The accused was immediately overpowered by other staff and handed over to the police.

“Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the man had some personal grudges against the officer,” said Santosh Nimbalkar, superintendent of police of Cooch Behar district.

A few years ago, when Lama was a sub-controller and posted in the adjacent district of Jalpaiguri, Bansal had filed a case in the Calcutta high court against the food supply department. He, however, lost the case.

According to a statement released by the police, the accused later filed another case against the food control department. This time he filed it in the Haryana high court. Lama, however, took special initiative and the court quashed the case.

“After being defeated for the second time, the man decided to take revenge against Lama. He threw acid to take revenge,” said a police officer.