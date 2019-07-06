Man accused of raping two in Assam lynched

A traditional healer who allegedly raped a woman and a teenaged girl was lynched by an angry mob consisting mainly of women in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Thursday, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Sitoi Adong village when the mob attacked Hussain Ali, a resident of Raikata in neighbouring Hojai district. Ali, who is known as “kabiraj,” a traditional healer, had visited the village on July 1 where he attended to a woman, who was blind in one eye. After performing some rituals, he left, saying he would be back.

“On July 3, he went to the same house and after conducting some rituals took the woman’s 22-year-old daughter to a separate room to perform some more treatment, saying it will cure her mother’s blindness,” said Mrinal Talukdar, superintendent of police, West Karbi Anglong.

Ali allegedly made the woman smell some substance, which made her semi-conscious. Taking advantage of her condition, he allegedly raped the woman. “Ali turned up at the house again on Thursday.... Saying he needed to conduct the rituals again, he took a 16-year-old relative of the woman inside the house and raped her in a similar manner.”

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 00:00 IST