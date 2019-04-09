Man alleges he was forced to eat pork, probe on

The Assam Police said they are investigating an incident in which a man was allegedly thrashed and forced to eat pork.

Rakesh Roushan, superintendent of police (Biswanath), said the police had registered a first information report after they received a complaint from one Shaukat Ali that he was assaulted, called a Bangladeshi and forced to eat pork on Sunday.

In a video which was circulated on social media, a middle-aged man with grey beard is seen being thrashed by a mob comprising mainly youngsters. In the video, the mob is heard asking the man, “Why did you come to sell beef? Roushan said the incident happened on Sunday evening in Biswanath town, where Ali runs an eatery which serves meat.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 00:05 IST