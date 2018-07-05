Man arrested for alleged rape threat to daughter of Congress spokesperson

Mumbai Police arrested a 36-year-old man in Gujarat for allegedly giving a rape threat on Twitter to the daughter of Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Girish Maheshwari was arrested from Bavla near Ahmedabad late on Wednesday night, a senior police official said. He reportedly does odd jobs for a living.

Following a directive from the Union home ministry, police had registered a case against Twitter user ‘@GirishK1605’ for threatening to rape Chaturvedi’s 10-year-old daughter. He was traced through the IP address.

Soon after the threatening tweet, Chaturvedi approached police in Delhi as well as Mumbai. Both have lodged an FIR. Police said they are checking whether he is connected to some fringe group.

The case was registered under section 509 (word, gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, on Tuesday after the Congress spokesperson filed a complaint.

In her written complaint, Chaturvedi said that a fake quote attributed to her on the Mandsaur rape case was made viral. The fake quote states she was in support of the accused in the heinous crime.

The woman further alleged that this tweet was made viral through Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups in a synchronised manner and with a call for violence directed at her. Following this, the accused allegedly tweeted the rape threat to Chaturvedi’s daughter on Twitter.

Deepak Deoraj, deputy commissioner of police and spokesperson for Mumbai Police said, “We have lodged an FIR under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the troll.”