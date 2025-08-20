Man arrested for attacking Delhi CM is ‘serial offender’, several cases registered against him in Rajkot

The accused behind the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the 'Jan Sunwai' program at her New Delhi residence is a “serial offender”, officials said on Wednesday. The attacker, 41-year-old Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, a resident of Rajkot, was arrested by the Delhi police. (ANI )

The officials further said that the accused has several cases registered against him in Gujarat's Rajkot, ANI reported. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' program at her residence in Civil Lines early on Wednesday.

The attacker, 41-year-old Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, a resident of Rajkot, was arrested soon after by the Delhi police. He has been charged for ‘attempt to murder’, with a case being registered against him under section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Rajesh Khimji has earlier faced several cases and has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which relate to causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and for his presence as an abettor when an offence is committed.

Apart from these, the accused has also been booked under sections dealing with illegal possession of liquor, ANI reported.

Accused a repeat offender, acquitted by court four times

Rajesh Khimji faced his first FIR in 2017 in Rajkot's Bhaktinagar police station, wherein he was charged under Sections 326, 504, and 114 of IPC. He was acquitted in the case by a court in Rajkot in November, 2019.

The accused has been booked under the Gujarat Prohibition Act four times, and has been acquitted by courts four times, with one case against him still pending.

He was booked under Section 65AA, 116B of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, which relate to sale, purchase, possession, and transportation of intoxicants, and unlawful possession of liquor. He was acquitted and released by a court in Rajkot in November 2023.

Khimji was booked under the same sections again in the Bhaktinagar Police Station, and was eventually acquitted in the case by a Gujarat Court in October 2023, according to the ANI report.

The accused was again booked in Bhaktinagar Police Station under section 6PI, 116B of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, with the case being pending in a court of Additional Civil Judge. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 29.

A fifth case was registered against Rajesh Khimji under IPC Sections 324, 323, 504, 114 and GP Act Section 135(1), again at the Bhaktinagar Police Station. He was acquitted by a Rajkot court in December, 2024.