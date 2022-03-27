Man arrested for hacking 3-year-old daughter in Tripura: Police

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly hacking his three-year-old daughter to death at a brick kiln in Tripura’s Gomati district, police said.

According to police, the incident took place early on Sunday when the victim’s mother was working at the brick kiln, while the girl slept inside a shed. The accused, identified as Shiva Chauhan, brought his daughter out to the courtyard and attacked her with an axe, an official said.

The manager of the brick kiln, Nirmal Chakraborty, informed the police, who rushed to the spot and arrested Chauhan.

“A murder case has been registered against Chauhan and an investigation is on to find out reasons behind the murder,” said Baban Das, officer in-charge of Radhakishorepur police station.

The deceased, Smriti Kumari Chauhan, was the youngest of the couple’s three daughters, said police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused was an alcoholic and may have committed the crime under the influence of alcohol, said an official familiar with the matter.

