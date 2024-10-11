Man arrested for harassing passenger on IndiGo flight

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman onboard a Delhi-Chennai flight on Wednesday, Chennai police said on Thursday. According to the police, the woman, in her complaint, alleged that the accused, Rajesh Sharma, was seated behind her on the IndiGo flight and touched her inappropriately when she was asleep. (Agency)

“The incident took place on an IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight. The woman was seated next to the window and Sharma was behind her. The woman alleged Sharma touched her inappropriately when she was asleep,” a police officer at the women’s police station attached to the airport in Meenambakkam said, seeking anonymity.

“After the flight landed in Chennai at 4.30pm, the woman approached the airline staff, who assisted her to file a police complaint. A case was registered under section 75 (sexual harassment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sharma was arrested later,” the officer added.

The accused belongs to Rajasthan but has been residing in Chennai for a long time, the officer said. “A further probe is underway,” the officer added.

There was no immediate comment or statement from IndiGo till the time of filing this report.