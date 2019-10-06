Man arrested for murdering his father over gold chain in Jammu

india

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:12 IST

A 24-year-old man was arrested for beating his father to death in RS Pura for a gold chain before dumping the body in a canal here last month, police said on Sunday.

On September 18, an unidentified dead body wrapped in a bed sheet and tied with an electric cable from head to toe was found in a canal at Raipur Gujran village in RS Pura, police said.

The body was shifted to a mortuary and, after postmortem, was kept there for identification. The identity of the deceased was established on September 26.

“Several suspected persons were rounded up and put to thorough questioning. Police was finally able to zero in on victim’s son Tarun Kumar,” Jammu’s superintendent of police (headquarters) Farooq Qaiser said.

It transpired in the investigation that the deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar of Chak Bana in Bishnah, did not have good relations with his son, the SP said. On the intervening night of September 12 and 13, the duo had an altercation at their residence over a gold chain belonging to Tarun which had been taken by his father.

In the ensuing scuffle, Tarun beat his father to death, and the next day put his body in his car and dumped it in a canal at village Dharab-Satwari, said Qaisar.

On Tarun’s disclosures, the police also recovered the battery and the memory card of the mobile phone used by his father along with the vehicle used by him for disposing the body, the SP said.

Tarun had also thrown his father’s mobile phone along with its SIM card in the same canal.

(With agency inputs)

