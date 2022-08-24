Home / India News / Man arrested from Punjab in Swapna Suresh certificate case

Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Police said an accused, identified as Sachin Das, ran a flourishing degree certificate racket in northern India, and they seized many fake seals and documents from him.

Kerala police on Tuesday arrested a person from Amritsar in Punjab for allegedly providing a fake degree certificate to Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh in 2019. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala police on Tuesday arrested a person from Amritsar in Punjab for allegedly providing a fake degree certificate to Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh in 2019.

Swapna got a high-paid consultant job with the state government-owned Space Park using the “fake B.Com certificate”, a police officer said.

Police said an accused, identified as Sachin Das, ran a flourishing degree certificate racket in northern India, and they seized many fake seals and documents from him. They said he reportedly provided the certificate to Swapna for 1 lakh.

Her educational qualifications came under cloud during investigating into the smuggling case through the UAE consulate in the state capital in 2020.

Swapna got the job of a consultant with a monthly salary of 3 lakh using the “forged certificate” from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University from Maharashtra, the officer said. The university had said it was a technical institute and never conducted degree courses.

Later, police registered a case against her. The case was lying dormant for more than two years, but it took speed after she raised serious allegations against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

