Man arrested from Punjab in Swapna Suresh certificate case
Police said an accused, identified as Sachin Das, ran a flourishing degree certificate racket in northern India, and they seized many fake seals and documents from him.
Kerala police on Tuesday arrested a person from Amritsar in Punjab for allegedly providing a fake degree certificate to Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh in 2019.
Swapna got a high-paid consultant job with the state government-owned Space Park using the “fake B.Com certificate”, a police officer said.
Police said an accused, identified as Sachin Das, ran a flourishing degree certificate racket in northern India, and they seized many fake seals and documents from him. They said he reportedly provided the certificate to Swapna for ₹1 lakh.
Her educational qualifications came under cloud during investigating into the smuggling case through the UAE consulate in the state capital in 2020.
Swapna got the job of a consultant with a monthly salary of ₹3 lakh using the “forged certificate” from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University from Maharashtra, the officer said. The university had said it was a technical institute and never conducted degree courses.
Later, police registered a case against her. The case was lying dormant for more than two years, but it took speed after she raised serious allegations against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.
