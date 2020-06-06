e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Man arrested, juvenile apprehended for killing member of rival group in Delhi

Man arrested, juvenile apprehended for killing member of rival group in Delhi

A 26-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended in west Delhi’s Dabri area for allegedly killing a member of a rival group in May, police said on Saturday.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 22:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
According to police, three people had opened fire at Gaurav and Vicky on May 20 to establish their supremacy in the area.
According to police, three people had opened fire at Gaurav and Vicky on May 20 to establish their supremacy in the area.(File photo for representation)
         

A 26-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended in west Delhi’s Dabri area for allegedly killing a member of a rival group in May, police said on Saturday.

According to police, three people had opened fire at Gaurav and Vicky on May 20 to establish their supremacy in the area.

Gaurav was killed, while his associate Vicky sustained a bullet injury during the attack, police said.

Vicky told police about the accused following which one of the three men was arrested on May 29.

Gulfam was arrested near Dada Dev Hospital. During interrogation, he told police about his two associates -- Nitish Tiwari and a juvenile.

Gulfam said he had met Tiwari in a jail who had asked him to kill Vicky and Gaurav in exchange of Rs one lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Based on a tip-off, police laid out a trap near JJ Colony in Bindapur around 9 pm on Friday and arrested Tiwari, he said.

The juvenile was also apprehended in connection with the case, the DCP added. PTI NIT SNE SNE

tags
top news
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
With 108 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees spike amid large influx of expatriates
With 108 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees spike amid large influx of expatriates
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In