Man attempting to sexually assault speech impaired minor arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad

Kanpur : An eight-year-old speech and hearing-impaired girl was allegedly subjected to an attempted sexual assault in the Kamalganj of Farrukhabad on Monday evening. The father discovered a middle-aged man from a neighbouring village attempting to sexually assault his daughter( HT FILE)

The accused was apprehended by the victim’s father at the scene.

The incident occurred when the girl’s parents were out searching for a missing buffalo. Upon returning home, the father discovered a middle-aged man from a neighbouring village attempting to sexually assault his daughter.

The father alerted the police via UP-112. A police team arrived and took the accused into custody. Circle Officer of Amritpur, Sanjay Verma said the minor has been sent to the community health centre for a medical examination.

“The accused is being interrogated and an FIR has been lodged,” he added.