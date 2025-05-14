Menu Explore
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Man beaten to death after argument in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, says police

PTI |
May 14, 2025 03:57 PM IST

Eyewitness accounts and local inputs helped identify the two suspects, who have been apprehended and are being interrogated.

A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following an argument in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, the police said on Wednesday.

Two people have been apprehended in the matter, as per police. (Representative image)(Stock image)
The man, identified as Pintu, was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital at around 9:45 pm on Tuesday. Doctors pronounced him dead.

Two people have been apprehended in the matter, the police said.

"Preliminary enquiry revealed that Pintu quarrelled with two people who allegedly punched and kicked him brutally," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Eyewitness accounts and local inputs helped identify the two suspects, who have been apprehended and are being interrogated, he added.

Senior officers rushed to the hospital and also visited the site of the incident, following which a case was registered and police teams were formed to nab the accused, the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
