AAP leader’s family suspects foul play in daughter’s death in Canada

The family of 21-year-old Vanshika Saini, daughter of Aam Aadmi Party leader Davinder Saini, has raised serious concerns over her mysterious death in Ottawa, Canada, alleging she may have been murdered due to personal jealousy. Vanshika, who had been studying and working in Canada since 2023, was found dead near a beach in Ottawa on Monday, days after she went missing under suspicious circumstances. Vanshika Saini is the daughter of Dera Bassi-based AAP leader Davinder Saini of Saini Mohalla. (Sourced)

Speaking to the media, an inconsolable Davinder Saini said, “My daughter has been murdered. She often told me on the phone that some students were jealous of her success. She was a kind-hearted girl with big dreams. Someone didn’t want her to grow.”

The family, originally from Saini Mohalla in Dera Bassi, revealed that Vanshika had moved to Canada to pursue a course in Office Administration – Health Services at Algonquin College, Ottawa. She had recently secured a job at a local clinic and was also preparing for her IELTS examination, scheduled for April 26, with hopes of securing a better opportunity in the near future.

According to the timeline provided by the family, Vanshika left her residence for work on April 25 but never returned. Her friend, after several failed attempts to reach her, visited her accommodation and informed the family that she was missing. Her uncle, Harvinder Kumar, said the last communication from Vanshika was on April 25 around 6:30pm IST.

On April 25, around 6:30pm, Davinder Saini had his last conversation with his daughter Vanshika, which lasted for about four minutes. He said she sounded perfectly fine and had mentioned that she was going to college to study. However, by 11pm, her phone had gone unreachable, raising concerns. The following morning, on April 26, Davinder received the devastating message that Vanshika was missing.

Upon receiving the distressing news of her missing, the family raised an SOS alert to Canadian authorities and the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, attaching relevant documents including Vanshika’s passport, college letter, and photographs. The matter was also reported locally under Canadian Police Report No. 25-105660.

Another uncle of Vanshika’s, Ravinder, said that as per the information that the family has been receiving from relatives and authorities in Canada, Vanshika’s YouTube search history showed she had last watched a video related to the IELTS exam, indicating she was preparing for her upcoming test. He added that Vanshika’s flatmates and friends are currently being questioned by the police in Canada as part of the ongoing investigation.

Vanshika’s cousin Srishti, who also resides in Canada, said Vanshika had been planning to visit India soon to surprise the family. “There was no reason for her to take any extreme step. She was happy about her new job and was full of plans,” said Vanshika’s uncle Ravinder, dismissing any possibility of suicide.

Saini, who is the AAP block president and office in-charge for local MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, urged both the Indian and Canadian governments to initiate a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure the safe repatriation of Vanshika’s body to India.

The family is now awaiting official details from Canadian authorities about the exact circumstances surrounding her death, which they say remains suspicious, especially considering the location where her body was found—a beach area far from her regular commute. As per the family, the postmortem had concluded, and a medical report was awaited.