Man beaten to death in UP's Hamirpur over affair with cousin, woman attempts suicide

A shocking case of suspected honour killing has rocked Parchh village in Maudaha area of Hamirpur district, where a 24-year-old man was allegedly tied up and beaten to death by the family of his cousin-cum-girlfriend whom he had gone to meet. The confrontation began when the woman’s uncle, Pintoo, discovered Ravi at the house. (HT Photo)

The victim, Ravi Shriwas, a resident of Jaspura in Banda district, was killed on Wednesday afternoon. Following the news of his death, the 18-year-old woman he was in a relationship with attempted suicide by slitting her throat. She remains in critical condition.

According to police, Ravi had reached Parchh village around noon to meet the woman, with whom he had reportedly shared a long-standing romantic relationship. The confrontation began when the woman’s uncle, Pintoo, discovered Ravi at the house.

Eyewitnesses said a heated argument broke out, during which Pintoo allegedly attacked Ravi with a knife.

Soon after, Pintoo and other family members reportedly tied Ravi up with a rope and assaulted him with sticks, leading to his death.

The accused later took the grievously injured Ravi to the local government hospital, where doctors declared him dead. They initially claimed he had consumed sulphas tablets and even produced an empty container of poison.

However, the nature of his injuries raised suspicion, prompting the doctors to alert the police.

Ravi’s father, Uma Shankar alias Kali Deen, has lodged an FIR against five persons. Hamirpur SP Deeksha Sharma confirmed the registration of the case, adding that three suspects have been detained and extra police have been deployed in the village to prevent unrest.

“The preliminary probe suggests Ravi was murdered inside the house. The woman’s condition remains serious,” SP Sharma said.

Shortly after police arrived, the distraught woman reportedly slit her throat upon hearing of Ravi’s death.

She was rushed to Maudaha government hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Her uncle Pintoo also suffered injuries in the altercation and was referred for further treatment after first aid.

Police said Ravi and the woman were first cousins. His family had moved from Parchh village to Banda about 20 years ago. Their relationship was known to both families but was strongly opposed.

Earlier this year, Ravi had allegedly eloped with the woman just four days before her first scheduled wedding on June 2. She was recovered about two weeks later under police pressure, which deepened tensions between the families.

The woman’s second marriage had been arranged in Kadaura, Jalaun district, and was scheduled for November 2. Police suspect Ravi’s visit on Wednesday was an attempt to persuade her to run away again before the wedding - a move that enraged her family.

Police said Ravi had recorded and released a video shortly before leaving for Parchh village, expressing anger that the woman’s family had once again arranged her marriage, set for November 2.

However, the woman’s grandmother Kalli claimed her granddaughter had broken ties with Ravi and agreed to marry the man chosen by the family. She alleged that Ravi tried to forcibly take her away and first attacked Pintoo with a knife, triggering the fatal clash.

Police said further investigation is underway, and the woman’s statement will be recorded once her condition improves.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).