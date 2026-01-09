Man beaten to death over alleged paddy theft at Bihar rice mill; 4 arrested

Kaimur: Four people, including a rice mill owner, were arrested on Friday after a 28-year-old man was beaten to death for alleged paddy theft at a mill in Siris village of Bihar’s Aurangabad district late Thursday night. A 28-year-old man was beaten to death for alleged paddy theft at a mill in Siris village of Bihar’s Aurangabad district (Representative photo)

Police identified the deceased as Suman Kumar, a resident of Tendua village.

Police were informed about the assault at 2 am on Thursday, following which they rescued Kumar and took him to the local community health centre. Doctors referred him to Sadar Hospital in Aurangabad, where he died during treatment.

Aurangabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sanjay Kumar Pandey, with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team assisting in the investigation.

Based on CCTV footage, technical surveillance and human intelligence, police arrested mill owner Anand Kumar from Barwadih, accountant Dharmendra Kumar from Nayapur, labour head Raghu Patel from Motihari and local associate Bhim Kumar on Friday.

Locals told police that Kumar, along with three other people, had come to the mill in a pick-up van and were allegedly caught while stealing paddy bags from the campus. The owner and his men brutally assaulted Kumar after the other three fled in the van, SDPO Pandey said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the mill owner and his staff for mob lynching, rioting and wrongful restraint.

The deceased’s father, Girija Singh, said that Kumar was to get married on February 8.