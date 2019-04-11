Man booked for buying Audi with forged documents

A Carterpuri resident filed a police complaint alleging that a man, whom they had approached last year to help them get a home loan, had financed the purchase of an Audi car using documents of his family, said police.

According to the complainant, Pratap Singh, a resident of Carterpuri village, Sector 23, the issue came to light when a few bank officials came to his residence asking to pay the instalment of an Audi car, which they said his son had financed.

Singh said, “I told them that my son does not own a car. Later, an insurance agent also asked for a payment for a car we do not own. I went to the Sector 22 police station in November 2018 and filed a complaint. But, after no action was taken, I found out on my own that Sanjeev, who we had approached for a home loan last year, had duped us. He had taken our documents and later used them to finance a car loan using forged documents.”

Police said the complaint was filed at the DCP (west) office on Monday and a case was registered on Tuesday night.

“The suspect is yet to be traced. It is not clear if the said car was purchased by the accused and is a matter of investigation,” said assistant sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, Palam Vihar police station.

A case was registered against the accused man under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday, said police.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 02:20 IST