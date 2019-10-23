e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Man booked for writing ‘AP CM Jagan’ on vehicle number plate in Hyderabad

According to police, M Hari Rakesh mainly wrote the caption over his vehicle number plate to avoid toll fee and police checks.

telangana Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:38 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad
The vehicle owner identified as M Hari Rakesh was held driving a car with ‘AP CM JAGAN’ written on it.
The vehicle owner identified as M Hari Rakesh was held driving a car with ‘AP CM JAGAN’ written on it.(ANI Photo)
         

Jeedimetla police has registered a case against a person for driving a car with ‘AP CM JAGAN’ written on it, in place of the vehicle’s registration number.

The vehicle owner identified as M Hari Rakesh is a native of Pitapuram, East Godavari and has been residing in Kukatpally.

According to police, he mainly wrote the caption over his vehicle number plate to avoid toll fee and police checks.

The vehicle was registered in the name of Yesu Reddy and was driven by Rakesh in the city. Police have registered an FIR in this regard and further investigation is underway.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 16:29 IST

tags
top news
40 lakh living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be given ownership rights: Centre
40 lakh living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be given ownership rights: Centre
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
From Kohli to Dhoni: Ganguly speaks after taking over as BCCI president
From Kohli to Dhoni: Ganguly speaks after taking over as BCCI president
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Google claims ‘Quantum Supremacy’ with new Sycamore chip
Google claims ‘Quantum Supremacy’ with new Sycamore chip
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News